Jeremy E Chatterton, 38, of Watertown

Jeremy is survived by his parents, David and Donna Chatterton of Adams Center, his brother, David (Jennifer) Chatterton II of Adams Center, his sisters, Chelsea (Marcus) Chatterton of Watertown, Kelly (Jonathon) Sullivan of Adams Center, Tori (Deryck) Chatterton of Clayton, his maternal grandparents, Phyllis Sauer of Adams Center and Donald (Donna) Sauer of Horseheads, and his niece, Nora. Jeremy is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had a special bond with his best friend’s children, Caidence, Sawyer, and Wyatt McIntosh, and always looked forward to spending time with and spoiling them.