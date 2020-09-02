Joan R. Carter, 80, of Clayton

Joan was employed by Carl Fry’s Farm Implements, Talcott Falls and as a buyer for McCurdy’s Department Store, Rochester. With her husband, she co-owned and operated the Driftwood Restaurant, Clayton from 1970 to 1975 and she owned and operated Whippoorwill Gift Shop from 1994 to 2001. She was financial secretary for the Depauville United Methodist Church, a trustee for the Northern NY Agricultural Historical Society and Museum, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Depauville. The couple spent winters in Winter Haven, FL where she was a member and receptionist at the First Presbyterian Church, Haines City, FL. Joan enjoyed cooking, decorating for different seasons, reading, and playing cards.