Kate Del Signore, of Plattsburgh

Kate accepted her diagnosis of Parkinson’s with a determination to try interventions to slow her progression. When her physical movement declined she continued to enjoy the remaining simple pleasures. At the end of her life her smile and occasional humorous comments helped us all to transition with her. The last two years of her life were lovingly assisted by her care givers, Kim and Wanda. Hospice provided quality compassionate care for Kate. Her sister Pat was a steady support and comfort during the entire end stage of her life. Michael’s family provided comfort and support to him and to Kate.