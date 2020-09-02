Ogdensburg’s new police chief wants to see ‘stabilization of department’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - He’s new to the police chief’s job, but not to Ogdensburg.
Robert Wescott now heads up the only city police department in St. Lawrence County.
He started there more than 24 years ago as a patrolman and worked his way up to lieutenant.
He takes over as chief after the elimination of four police jobs. There have been protests and tensions with city hall are running high.
“I would like to see some stabilization of the department. Right now, obviously, it’s been a tumultuous time – internally, externally, across the nation,” said Wescott. “I hope to be able to bring the department forward in a positive direction, mend some gaps with city hall.”
Wescott, a 1992 graduate of Lisbon Central School, earned his degree from SUNY Canton.
He replaces chief Andrew Kennedy, who retired.
