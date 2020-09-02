Potsdam man accused of attacking woman

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of grabbing a woman by her hair Tuesday and dragging her to the ground.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 33 year old Michael Brock allegedly attacked the woman in the town of Potsdam and in front of a child.
He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Brock was arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victims.
