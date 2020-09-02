Robert Brian Boots “Kakwiranoron”, 59, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE. (WWNY) - Robert Brian Boots “Kakwiranoron”, 59, peacefully entered the Spirit World late Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at his home with the loved of his family at his side.
Robert was born July 9, 1961 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Jonas and Pauline (White) Boots. He attended schools on Cornwall Island and in Cornwall at General Vanier.
Robert was an ironworker with Local #440 until his retirement due to ill health. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, traveling, and boxing. He loved traveling throughout the community whether it was on the water in a boat or in a car – he loved to ride around! He mostly cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his children, Brian Boots, Jaime Garrow (Richard Benedict), Joni Garrow, and Sebastian Anderson, all of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Tayden, Makaya, Novina, Tavius, Roysen, Maverick, Tyias, Ryan, Roclan, Cayden, and Journey; and his dear friend, Rhea Anderson.
He is also survived by sisters, Sandra Boots of Akwesasne; Cecelia and Michael Guay of Summerstown; Belva and Dan Garrow of Akwesasne; Darlene and Peter Adams of Akwesasne; and Dea Boots and Jackie Smith of Akwesasne; his brothers, Kevin Boots (Tess) of Akwesasne; Wayne and Karen Boots of Akwesasne; and Peter and Cindy Boots of Cornwall; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth J. Boots on March 12, 2013 eand Ronnie Boots on April 23, 2013.
Friends may call at his home, 133 State Route 37 beginning Thursday 2:00 PM until 10:00 AM Saturday. Due to the current COVID health restrictions, his funeral service will be held privately for immediate family members only. All services will be held outside in an attendance controlled area, face coverings are required and social distancing must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
