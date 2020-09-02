St. Lawrence County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, while Jefferson, Lewis counties see none

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the north country and they’re all in St. Lawrence County.
That brings St. Lawrence County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 284.
Officials said 19 cases are active, but there are no hospitalizations.
According to the county, 261 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 43,607 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson and Lewis counties reported no new cases Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.