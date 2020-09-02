Terrie L. Ostraski, 60, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Terrie L. Ostraski, age 60, of Potsdam, NY and formerly of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00AM at Helping Hands, located at 5868 Rt 56 in Hannawa Falls, NY, with Pastor Tom Chappell, pastor of The Well in Colton, officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held after services. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Terrie is survived by her husband, Terry A. Ostraski of Potsdam, NY; her children, Alex Mozingo of Maryland and Allen Mozingo of Ogdensburg, NY; her step son, Christopher Ostraski; her sister, Jackie Sweet; her three grandchildren, Olivia Mozingo, Madeline Mozingo, Kennedy Mozingo; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She is predeceased by a sister, Nancy Hill. Terrie was born on December 9, 1959, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of John D. and Maxine McTear Sweet. She graduated from high school in Washington, D.C. Terrie married Terry L. Ostraski on October 30, 2004. She was employed for a time at Step by Step in Ogdensburg, NY as a peer counselor. Terrie enjoyed reading books, watching movies, going to garage sales and listening to music – especially her favorite band, Queen. Terrie will be remembered for her love of helping others. The family of Terrie wishes to extend a special thanks to all the nurses, caregivers and aides, especially Tracy Fifield, that have helped the Ostraski family through this time.