Traffic Advisory: South Pleasant Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be installing a new sewer line on South Pleasant Street starting today (Wednesday).
This will close the 300 block of South Pleasant for a couple days between the intersection of Academy and Harrison streets.
The street will close starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
City officials say people who live there should park on Harrison Street on Thursday.
People who drive through that area might want to take a different route.
