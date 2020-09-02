Traffic Advisory: South Pleasant Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory: South Pleasant Street in Watertown
Traffic advisory (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 6:15 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be installing a new sewer line on South Pleasant Street starting today (Wednesday).

This will close the 300 block of South Pleasant for a couple days between the intersection of Academy and Harrison streets.

The street will close starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

City officials say people who live there should park on Harrison Street on Thursday.

People who drive through that area might want to take a different route.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.