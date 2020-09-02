Varian (Hank) Henry Howell, 95, of Lyons Falls

As a “Jack of all trades”, Hank used his varied skills to help build his own home, including the carpentry, plumbing, electrical, heating, etc. Hank never threw anything away if it could be fixed or repaired, and he had a gift for being able to fix just about anything. If he didn’t have the right part, he used a lathe at Georgia Pacific during his breaks, and made one. His parents, Ezra and Grace Howell, and his Aunt Toots (LaVerne Voll), made use of his expertise over the years.