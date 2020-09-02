Warm & muggy with off-and-on rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It stayed warm and muggy overnight and those conditions continue all day.
It will be mostly cloudy with rain off and on starting in the late morning or early afternoon.
It will be windy and thunderstorm are possible. Scattered showers will continue into the evening.
Skies clear overnight and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
It will be around 70 and sunny on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.
There’s a chance of rain on Labor Day and Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be around 75 both days.
