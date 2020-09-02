Watertown lawmaker has plan to delay Alteri pool demolition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a plan to postpone the demolition of the Alteri Pool in Watertown.
City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero is leading the charge.
She’s introducing a resolution at the next council meeting to halt the demolition of the pool and she says the reason why could date back to when the pool was built.
The pool has been around since the 1970s and it was paid for by a mix of city taxpayers’ money and a state grant. Ruggiero worries that because a state grant was used to build the pool, the city just can’t demolish the asset.
She wants council to look into any restrictions on the grant money before making a decision to demolish the pool.
“The one fear I have - besides losing that asset for good and having the Sand Flats community lose it for good, which they fought for - what if the state comes back and says, ‘You know what? You didn’t have the right to do that. Here are the stipulations for that pool and now we are not going to give you any more state funds,’” said Ruggiero.
In the resolution, Ruggiero also requests that the pool is winterized to protect it from any further damage from snow and ice.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.