Bolton’s closing Washington Street pharmacy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Bolton’s Pharmacy II in Watertown is closing.
A flyer says the Bolton Pharmacy in the Top’s Plaza on Washington Street will close Friday.
A post on the Bolton Facebook page said Bolton’s II opened under Pediatric Associates in 1996 and moved to its current location in 2016, where owners Patti Signor and Bradd Beimford “have been doing well.”
An email indicated the pair were retiring.
Customers can transfer their prescriptions to Bolton’s West Main Street store or to the pharmacy of their choice.
