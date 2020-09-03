WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diana L. Sherman, 56, of Watertown and wife of David C. Sherman, went to be with Jesus on March 15th, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Calling hours will be Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 10 am – 12 noon at the Faith Fellowship Church, Moore Ave., Watertown, with the funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow in the family cemetery on the North Harbor Rd., Adams Center. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when the Covid restrictions are lifted.
Diana is survived by her husband David C., Watertown; three sons Daniel E. (Dominique), David M. and Jacob T., all of Watertown; her daughter Rachel L, Watertown; her mother Sandra Reed, Rodman; her brother David Reed, Dexter; her sister Theresa (Don) Male, Rodman; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her father David Reed passed away in 2005.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Urban Mission Food Bank on Factory Street, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
