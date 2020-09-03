High school seniors hope their sports seasons don’t end up sidelined

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school sports in the north country are expected to start up soon, but people are still concerned because of COVID-19. 7 News spoke to two Sackets Harbor High School students who are are hoping their seasons don’t end up sidelined.
Sydney Curley is worried her senior season of soccer at Sackets Harbor Central School will end before it even starts if there are cases of COVID-19.
“This is really important to me. I have been playing soccer since 3rd or 4th grade. I have gone to see the senior nights every year and now it’s finally my turn and I don’t want to miss out on my senior season,” she said.
Fall sports that are considered low-risk, like soccer, can start practice beginning September 21 and start games soon after.
Schools are also waiting for additional guidance to see how the fall sports season will work, but Sydney says she’s ready to get back on the field.
“I think it’s safe right now,” she said.
Meanwhile, Tyler Green is hoping there will be a basketball season.
“You are just on the edge of your seat, you know, because you want to be there, you want to be able to wait it out and see what happens,” he said.
Winter sports were pushed back to November 30 to give more time to the fall season. Basketball is considered a higher risk sport with increased chance to spread the virus.
“I am little skeptic because of how much more it is than of contact sport it is than soccer but no big concerns, if soccer goes well than hopefully basketball goes well,” said Green.
Sydney is a basketball player as well and says while she is a little concerned about that sport season, she still wants the chance to hit the hardwood.
