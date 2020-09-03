Indoor obstacle course planned at Copenhagen Central School

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Copenhagen Central School is getting an indoor obstacle course for elementary students.
The district is receiving a $3,000 national grant from the American Heart Association for the project.
The sensory course will help kids work though emotions and allow them to go back to the classroom, ready to learn.
“We are so excited. Clearing their mind in order to be ready to learn is very important and giving them physical activity is a great way to do that,” said Kaillie O’Mara, elementary physical education.
“With everything going on, if they feel overwhelmed and they need to run it out to get that oxygen, they will be able to go down to the gym and run through this course,” said Meg Corey, American Heart Association.
Teachers say the course can also be used for occupational and physical therapy.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.