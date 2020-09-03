1 airlifted to Syracuse following mine accident

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials say one person was injured and airlifted to a Syracuse hospital following an industrial accident at Empire State Mines.
Police and emergency crews were called to the town of Fowler mine Thursday morning.
State police said a worker was injured in the face by a hydraulic hose.
Mine general manager Joel Rheault said the mechanic suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Rheault said the incident is being investigated internally and the Mine Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
The mine currently has 110 workers.
