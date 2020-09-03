Isabel “Hazel” Button, 100, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Isabel “Hazel” Button, age 100, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter Joanne, where she has resided the past five years. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Massachusetts at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Hazel is survived by one son, Donald Button of Greensboro, NC; three daughters, Donna Hammill of Columbus, OH, Joanne Thornhill and her husband, Vern, of Ogdensburg, NY and Debra Tripp and her husband, George, of Canandaigua, NY; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Hazel was born on March 27, 1920 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of Henry and Isabelle (Miller) Blanch. She graduated from high school in 1938 and later went to trade school to expand her seamstress skills. During World War II, Hazel used her trade to make parachutes during the war effort. Hazel married Donald Button on November 26, 1942, in San Diego, CA. The couple relocated frequently and enjoyed residing in many locations, even in Athens, Greece. He predeceased her in 1994.
Hazel enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting, reading, and spending quality time with family. She was well known for her loving, sweet personality.
