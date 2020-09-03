Isabel “Hazel” Button, 100, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Isabel “Hazel” Button, age 100, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter Joanne, where she has resided the past five years. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Massachusetts at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Hazel is survived by one son, Donald Button of Greensboro, NC; three daughters, Donna Hammill of Columbus, OH, Joanne Thornhill and her husband, Vern, of Ogdensburg, NY and Debra Tripp and her husband, George, of Canandaigua, NY; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.