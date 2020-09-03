Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 9 new coronovirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Thursday.
Jefferson County saw 5 new cases.
No one is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 32 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 241 positive cases and performed 17,225 tests.
St. Lawrence County reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
That brings St. Lawrence County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 288.
Officials said 21 cases are active, but there are no hospitalizations.
The county reports 2 of the new cases are in Massena, 1 is in Potsdam and 1 is in Waddington.
According to the county, 263 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 43,920 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Those 4 new cases in St. Lawrence County come on the heels of the 10 new cases reported Wednesday. Almost half of Wednesday’s cases are associated with the New York Power Authority.
We’ve learned 4 NYPA workers contracted COVID-19 as they were working in another part of New York state on NYPA power lines.
Lewis County reported no new cases Thursday.
