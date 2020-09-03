Man from Constableville describes working in Oneonta urgent care

CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chandler Aldrich, from the Lewis County community of Constableville and a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, now works in an urgent care facility in Oneonta.
SUNY Oneonta has been in the news quite a bit lately and Thursday the college announced all students are being sent home for the rest of the fall semester after nearly 400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on campus.
Aldrich says the urgent care facility where he works has been inundated with patients.
Here’s how he describes what it’s like at his urgent care:
“That one day when it all started, we hit a 5 hour wait time. Now it’s everyday. We have to cut off, with an okay from the higher-ups, to cut off because it’s noon and we close at 8 p.m. and we have an 8 hour wait,” said Chandler Aldrich.
Aldrich graduated from South Lewis Central School.
