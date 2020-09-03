Massena reels in big fishing tourney

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena getting its fishing mojo back. A major pro bass fishing tourney will launch from there and the launch location gets a whopper of an upgrade.
Once again, Massena has landed one of the big ones. Fishing League Worldwide pro bass fishing will return in August. It provides great local entertainment.
“As well as highlight our entire area to the country and the world,” said Sam Carbone, Massena town councilman.
FLW’s Toyota Series tourney there this year was called off because of COVID-19. FLW’s season-ending championship was also supposed to take place in Massena. It was moved. Massena may still have shot at landing the championship for next year.
And next year, bass anglers are going to have a much nicer facility to launch out of. The Massena Intake Boat Launch is undergoing a huge expansion.
A $3 million New York Power Authority project is adding ramps, docks and piers. Anglers say it’s needed.
“This place is so busy, even with the three launches. It gets really, really busy and you have to wait. So, the more that they’re going to put in the better,” said Bryan Morrell, Massena resident.
The project will also add two picnic pavilions which are being constructed now and the entire park will now have water service.
“With the additions of the pavilions the boat ramps, as well as the dockage, that should be the premier dock facility for the entire north country,” said Carbone.
The annual Bassmaster tournament in Waddington was moved to Clayton this year. Bassmaster says it will be back in Waddington next year.
