Melissa Jay Marie Papineau, 43, of Akwesasne

Melissa worked in the construction field as a heavy equipment operator with her father at Pappy’s Construction and as a laborer specializing in drywall and plastering with her uncle, Andy Bero. She loved the work she did and being outdoors – doing gardening work was some of her favorite time outside. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her son, nieces and nephews, and her friends. She enjoyed playing sports in high school and Co-Ed softball team in Cornwall.