Melissa Jay Marie Papineau, 43, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Melissa Jay Marie Papineau, 43, a resident of Racquette Point Road, passed back to the Spirit World early Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital after a brief sudden illness.
Melissa was born May 20, 1977 in Massena, the daughter of Timothy Papineau and Carol Bero. She was a graduate of Salmon Rive Central School and a trade school, where she trained to be a heavy equipment operator.
Melissa worked in the construction field as a heavy equipment operator with her father at Pappy’s Construction and as a laborer specializing in drywall and plastering with her uncle, Andy Bero. She loved the work she did and being outdoors – doing gardening work was some of her favorite time outside. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her son, nieces and nephews, and her friends. She enjoyed playing sports in high school and Co-Ed softball team in Cornwall.
Melissa is survived by her son, Trey Papineau; her parents, Carol and Mark Jacobs and Tim and Carol Papineau; her sisters, Justine Jacobs, Carrie (Rick) Benedict, Brenda, Isabelle, and Karlie Papineau; her brothers, Joshua (Fallan) Jacobs, Jarett (Daryl) Jacobs, Alfred (Crystal) Papineau, and Makenzie (Danielle) Papineau; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is also survived by her chosen siblings, Leroy and Andy Bero, Timothy and RayRay Herne, and Kathy Herne; her godchildren, Fawn Jacobs, Keyah Jacobs, and Aleah Thompson; her god mother, Anita Mitchell; many aunts and uncles including, Dennis, Arthur, Michael, and Beverly Papineau.
She was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Papineau, Jr.; her grandparents, Agnes Jacobs, John Bero, and Mike and Louise Papineau; her uncles, John Bero, Jr. Eugene and Peter Bero; and Alan Roosa; her aunts, Margaret Buckshot and Mary LaSalle; and her godfather, Ronnie Mitchell.
Friends may call on Friday 2-9:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held outside at 2:00 PM. Services will be attendance controlled, face coverings are required, and social distancing must be observed.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
