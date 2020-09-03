Power Authority workers among new north country COVID-19 cases

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News has learned that several of St. Lawrence County’s new COVID-19 cases were among New York Power Authority workers.
The 10 new cases reported in the tri-county area Wednesday were all in St. Lawrence County.
NYPA officials say the employees who tested positive primarily work offsite from the Massena plant.
NYPA did not give the exact number of workers diagnosed, but said it is following state protocol including contact tracing and quarantining.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.