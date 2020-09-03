WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert P. Corbett Jr., 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at his home where he had been cared for by his family.
He was born on September 9, 1952 in Watertown, NY, the son of Robert P. Corbett Sr. and Betty G. (Cummings) Corbett. He graduated from Sackets Harbor High School and went on to attend Onondaga Community College, majoring in Graphic Arts and Advertising Technology.
He married Trudy Lashway of Watertown on August 9, 1975 in Sackets Harbor NY. They had 3 children together before divorcing in 1998.
Robert managed Brunswick Bowling and Recreation Centers in Watertown and Massena for many years, where he made many great friends and even more amazing memories. He also managed the Days Inn hotel in Watertown. In 1991, he began working for the Department of Defense where he held various positions including his current position as a Supply Technician at Fort Drum.
Robert was a talented artist, a fantastic cook and an avid bowler. He enjoyed fishing and building campfires. He was extremely close to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His unwavering faith in God was a solid foundation in his life. Robert had a kind, giving heart and he was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He ensured everyone felt welcome and had enough to eat. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
As part of a large loving family, there are many to keep his memory alive. His survivors include three children, Erica Seaver, Megan Corbett-Hanson, Ian Corbett and nine grandchildren, Nathanial, Aliyah, Delanie, Marissa, Tyler, Ava, Camdyn, Brennan and Maivry (all of Watertown). His surviving siblings can be relied upon to share some entertaining stories of his younger years; they include four brothers, Larry, Gary, Joseph and Paul Corbett, and three sisters, Blanche Corbett, Barbara Hunt, and Mary Schwardfigure. His many nieces and nephews will each remember how he loved them for who they are.
He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Kim Walters and a brother John Corbett.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Robert’s wish to forgo formal services. He will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery with a private family ceremony.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
