Robert P. Corbett Jr., 67, of Watertown

Robert was a talented artist, a fantastic cook and an avid bowler. He enjoyed fishing and building campfires. He was extremely close to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His unwavering faith in God was a solid foundation in his life. Robert had a kind, giving heart and he was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He ensured everyone felt welcome and had enough to eat. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.