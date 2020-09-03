State to set up dashboard to track schools’ COVID-19 statistics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state is setting up a dashboard for parents and teachers to see the results of COVID-19 testing in local school districts.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Thursday that the Department of Health will track how many tests are given and how many of them are positive.
“Parents and teachers are obviously concerned about schools reopening” he said. “They should be.”
Most districts are set to open next week, most with at least some component of in-classroom teaching.
He said many school districts have testing protocols, but those “are only as good as their implementation.”
Districts will report their testing results to the state daily “and that information will be posted online as soon as we get it.”
“I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented,” Cuomo said. “And if the plans aren’t being implemented, we want to know that, also.”
Casinos in the state will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity on September 9.
Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Slot machines will be six feet apart unless there’s a barrier between them.
There will be no table games unless there are barriers between the players and there will be no beverage service on the gaming floor.
As far as the state’s latest COVID-19 statistics:
- Seven people died.
- Roughly 88,000 people were tested, .99 percent of whom were positive.
- 430 were hospitalized
- 117 were in intensive care
- 61 were on ventilators
