SUNY Oneonta sending all students home as schools sees nearly 400 positive COVID cases

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WWNY) - All students at SUNY Oneonta are being sent home for the rest of the fall semester after nearly 400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on campus.
In a letter from SUNY Oneonta President Dr. Barbara Jean Morris, the college said it will cease all in-person classes and activities for the rest of 2020.
It’s doing so at the direction of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.
“Although this situation is unsettling, I must ask for patience and cooperation from students and families as we work to help students get home to resume remote learning as safely and quickly as possible,” Morris wrote. “We will soon ask all students who have tested negative for COVID-19 to sign up for a move-out time from Friday, September 4, to Monday, September 7.”
She said there will also be a process for students who wish to remain on campus to request permission to do so.
“With the increase in confirmed cases within our campus community — 389 since the start of the semester on August 24 — the college now needs to take this new action to contain the virus and prevent further community spread,” wrote Morris.
The college has a plan in place to issue full refunds for housing and prorated refunds for dining for students who move out of their rooms.
To allow time for students to prepare to move out, the college is canceling all classes scheduled for Friday.
