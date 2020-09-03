Timothy C. McConnell, 74, of Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy C. McConnell, Rodman passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 2nd while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 74 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 6th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery, Rodman. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 pm – 3 pm.
Tim was born on March 29, 1946 in Rodman, NY the son to the late Frederick and Shirley Corbin McConnell. He married Marela A. Sweet on June 22, 1968 at Holy Family Church, Watertown. Mrs. McConnell passed away October 20, 2016.
Tim grew up working on the family farm then went to work for Rutland Hills Dairy for 17 years and then worked for the Town of Rodman until retirement.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Lisa (Larry) Pittman, Watertown; Denean (William) Clark, Adams; and one son Timothy McConnell, Adams; 7 grandchildren, Aaron Pittman, Courtney (Trenton) Fennell, Emily (Patrick) Howell, Kody McConnell, Kelsea McConnell, Anna Clark, Ashley Clark 7 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Janette (Terry) Elmer, Oswego; Cheryl (Francis) Lyon, Watertown; Elizabeth (Mark) Sullivan, NJ; Janet (Phillip) Fay, Sackets Harbor; Daniel (Linda), Rodman; Joseph (Cindy), Adams Center and several nieces and nephews.
Tim enjoyed woodworking, classic tractors and cars and watching western movies. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. What was very special to Tim was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
