Truck overturns, spills silage across road

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County road was closed for a time Thursday after a truck tipped over, spilling corn silage across the pavement.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Fuller Road in the town of Adams.
Adams Fire Chief Mark Thomas said the truck’s driver came out of a field and apparently misjudged the edge of the road, which has a 3-foot drop into the field.
He said the truck flipped onto its side, causing corn silage to spill across the road.
The Fuller Road was closed for a time between Route 177 and Minkler Road while the truck was uprighted and the silage was cleaned up.
Thomas said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
