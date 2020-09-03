Warm today, cooler Friday & Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be warm and partly sunny today, but it shouldn’t get too humid.
Temperatures were in the 50s to start and will warm up into the upper 70s.
A random shower could move through overnight and temperatures dip into the 50s by morning.
It cools down for a couple of days.
It will be mostly sunny and around 70 on Friday and Saturday. There’s a very slight chance of rain on Saturday.
It will be partly sunny and around 75 on Sunday and Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Labor Day.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 70s on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.
