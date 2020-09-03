2 Watertown barbershop employees test positive for COVID, county issues public exposure advisory

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown barbershop is closed after 2 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
If you visited D’Spot Barbershop at 1063 Arsenal Street last Thursday, Friday and Saturday or Tuesday and Wednesday this week, you’re asked to call Jefferson County Public Health Service at 315-786-3720 if you’re experiencing symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.
Jefferson County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said some of those cases involve the barbershop.
County Administrator Robert Hagemann said in an email, “Because there was not adequate record keeping, our ability to undertake necessary contact tracing has been compromised.”
7 News tried to reach out to the barbershop for comment about that. We’ll update this story if we hear from the business.
Public health says if you received haircuts at the D’Spot Barbershop, monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date you visited the barbershop.
Here are the dates and times the public may have been exposed to the coronavirus:
Thursday, August 27, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 28, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 29, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
A statement on D’Spot Barbershop’s Facebook page says the business followed “all safety guidance and protocols for your safety and the safety of the barbers...But things happened that are out of our control and we need to act accordingly with diligence and caution.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.