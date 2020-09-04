County issues COVID exposure advisory patrons of Massena bar & restaurant

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited a Massena restaurant and bar last Friday evening, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department recommends you get tested for COVID-19.
Public health said patrons of Coach’s Corner at 191 Park Avenue were potentially exposed to the coronavirus on August 28 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“It is recommended that you be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how you feel,” public health said in a news release. “Please monitor your temperature twice a day for 14 days.”
Officials also urged patrons to call their healthcare provider for further guidance if they develop the following symptoms:
-fever
-chills
-cough
-shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-fatigue
-muscle or body aches
-headache
-new loss of taste or smell
-sore throat
-congestion or runny nose
-nausea or vomiting
-diarrhea
Public health recommends sick people tell their provider that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
◦ St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
◦ Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
◦ Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
Officials said it’s important to wear a mask when in public, at work, or any time you are with others not part of your own household; practice safe distancing and wash your hands.
Stay home if you are sick and stay local, the said.
If you have questions, call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
