COVID cases by county: 2 in Jefferson, 4 in St. Lawrence, 0 in Lewis

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Friday.
Jefferson County saw 2 new cases.
No one is hospitalized; 13 people are in mandatory isolation and 30 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 243 positive cases and performed 17,313 tests.
Officials said the 2 new cases are unrelated to the Watertown barbershop where 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
That brings St. Lawrence County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 292.
Officials said 23 cases are active, but there are no hospitalizations.
According to the county, 265 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 45,077 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Friday.
