Daniel R. Phalen, 78, of Rossie

ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel R. Phalen, 78, of Lead Mine Road, Rossie, N.Y. passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Dan was born on November 2, 1941, the son of the late Ethel (Van Duzee) and Edmon Phalen.
He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1961 and joined the US Marine Corps in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1966. Dan married Constance Dunn on June 19, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, N.Y. with Rev. Daniel Keefe presiding.
He worked as a tool and die maker for Scientific Tool & Engineering Co in Liverpool, N.Y. and later as manager of CC Canada Lumber Co in South Colton, N.Y.
After moving to Rossie in 1983, Dan built his own log home and helped run the family farm with his three sons. He served as Code Enforcement Officer, Town Councilman and Town Supervisor for the Town of Rossie. Dan worked for NYS D.O.T. Region 7 in Bridge Repair and as a Safety & Health Representative.
Dan is survived by his wife, Constance, and his three sons: Mark (Mollie) of Rossie; Matt (Veronica) of Baldwinsville; Lee (Corin) of Hammond; grandchildren Piper, Ross, Drake, Wren, Daniel and Mia; sister Nancy (Stewart) of Theresa; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a sister Marilyn in 1950.
Dan enjoyed all aspects of working on the family farm and was devoted to his church, St. Patrick’s Church in Rossie.
There will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations can be made in Dan’s memory, in lieu of flowers, to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, NY the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.