Donna Marie Bentley, 56, of Ogdensburg

Donna is survived by her children, Joshua LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, Jillian Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY, Jessica Brabant and her companion, Andrew LaRose, of Ogdensburg, NY, Julie Lyman and her companion, RJ Lyman, of Ogdensburg, NY; her children’s father, Francis Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY; the love of her life, Terry Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; a step-son, Jarred Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, Robin Compo and her husband, Leo Jr., of Lisbon, NY, Lee LaRock and his wife, Alison, of Alexandria Bay, NY, William LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY and Jody Frye and her husband, James, of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, a special niece and nephew, Taylor Kerr LaRock and Greg Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, William LaRock; her mother, Sharon LaRock and a daughter, Jenna Brabant.