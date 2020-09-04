Donna Marie Bentley, 56, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Donna Marie Bentley, age 56, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. A gathering for friends and family will be held after funeral services at Donna’s residence at 416 Deviller Street in Ogdensburg. Ms. Bentley passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Donna is survived by her children, Joshua LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, Jillian Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY, Jessica Brabant and her companion, Andrew LaRose, of Ogdensburg, NY, Julie Lyman and her companion, RJ Lyman, of Ogdensburg, NY; her children’s father, Francis Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY; the love of her life, Terry Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; a step-son, Jarred Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, Robin Compo and her husband, Leo Jr., of Lisbon, NY, Lee LaRock and his wife, Alison, of Alexandria Bay, NY, William LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY and Jody Frye and her husband, James, of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, a special niece and nephew, Taylor Kerr LaRock and Greg Brabant of Ogdensburg, NY and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, William LaRock; her mother, Sharon LaRock and a daughter, Jenna Brabant.
Donna was born on January 15, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of William and Sharon (Bertrand) LaRock. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. She worked for a time at United Helpers in Ogdensburg, NY as a CNA. Donna enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, playing bingo, working and spending time with her grandchildren. Donations may be made in Donna’s memory to the GoFundMe Account set up for her funeral expenses, https://www.gofundme.com/f/24knhnqz00.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
