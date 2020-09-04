A few showers tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A strong area of low pressure to our north has brought windy conditions all day and a few rain showers this evening.
More rain showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday before drying out by Sunday. While some rain is expected tomorrow I don’t see any concern that tomorrow will be a washout, so all in all Saturday should be a nice day.
Sunday will be a nice cool and mostly sunny day as temperatures top out in the lower 70s.
Labor day which is Monday will feature a slight rain chance and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.
Next week will be a lot like last week as we will see seasonable temperatures and slight rain chances a few days out of the week.
