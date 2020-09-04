Fort Drum remains major economic force in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum is a major driver of the north country economy and there are numbers to prove it.
Advocate Drum released its report on the post’s economic impact during the 2019 fiscal year Thursday.
It places the money Fort Drum circulates through the north country at almost $1.7 billion.
That number is calculated by looking at the installation’s payroll and purchases, as well as factoring in the jobs supported or created by its presence.
This year’s number is roughly $180 million lower than last year’s, but equal to the impact in 2017.
The report says the value-added portion of that impact accounts for 11.6 percent of the region’s Gross Domestic Product and supports 5,500 off-post jobs on top of the 19,000 military and civilian workers on Fort Drum.
Advocate Drum says those jobs make up about 22 percent of the region’s wage earners.
