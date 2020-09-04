Frances L. McLean Hogle, 75, of Hermon

Growing up, Frances loved to sing, in her teen years she was lead singer in a band. Her mama and daddy were her biggest fans and made sure to be in the front row of every show. Her love for singing carried in to her later years as well. She also enjoyed reading and sewing, but most of all, she wanted to be wherever her children and grandchildren were, because spending time with family was her highest priority. When she wasn’t singing or spending time with family, Frances worked from 1990-2007 as the office manager for The Home Front gift shop and interior decorating store, on Main Street in Canton.