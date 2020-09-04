Friday Sports: Section 10 fall sports are set to resume

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With schools beginning to open next week, area athletes are awaiting a return to the playing field for the fall sports season.
It’s a season that will begin on September 21st with practices getting underway.
All fall sports will begin play a few weeks later with the exception of football, volleyball and sideline cheer, which are considered high risk activities.
Section 10 Executive Director Carl Normandin says player readiness is one of the biggest concerns heading into the season.
To get athletes ready, the number of practices needed before teams can scrimmage or play games has been increased after a request for a week’s pre-season conditioning was denied by Governor Cuomo.
”Instead of having the normal 6 practices in order to scrimmage, they’re gonna need 10 in all sports with the exception of football. Football would need 12. The same phase in for game competitions would be as it has been in the past, so again, I think from the health and safety standpoint, just player readiness is probably first and foremost besides just getting out on the field and getting back to a degree of normalcy,” said Normandin.
