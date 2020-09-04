Massena Central School to begin year with remote learning

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials at Massena Central School District have announced the school year will start remotely.
In a press release, Massena Superintendent Patrick Brady said the district has made the decision for the “safety of our students, staff and the wider Massena community.”
Remote learning will begin on September 10th and continue until October 13th. Massena School District will reassess at that time if it will be safe to reopen for in-person learning.
This comes as the Massena community has seen a significant spread of the coronavirus with 14 new cases and over 100 contacts in the last week.
The school district says they understand the challenges that may impact families as a result of the decision. They say they will be providing more information about how remote learning will work for their students in the next few days.
