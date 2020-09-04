Mayors: it’s time to change sales tax plan with St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mayors in St. Lawrence County agree that it’s time to change the sales tax plan with the county.
The St. Lawrence County Association of Mayors endorsed a new sales tax plan drawn up by the city of Ogdensburg.
The new plan would reduce the amount of money the county keeps and increase the funds that go to villages, towns and Ogdensburg.
“Sales tax is collected throughout the county. That’s not the county’s money. That’s the citizens’ money,” said
Timmy Currier, Massena mayor. “These negotiations should be an open process so people know what’s going on and where the money is going to go.”
“I think John Q Citizen looks at this … they’ll understand where the towns and villages are coming from – and the city of Ogdensburg,” said Ronald McDougall, SLC Mayors Association chairman.
The city of Ogdensburg has been negotiating with the county on the sales tax plan for more than a year.
