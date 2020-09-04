Mel’s Sports History: “Golden Boy” De La Hoya inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WWNY) - On August 19th, former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya announced he was returning to the ring after a 12 year retirement. He’s done it all over his career, Olympic gold medal, multi-time World Champion, and now, boxing and MMA promotor.
But the urge is still there to get into the ring.
In Mel’s history lesson, we go back to 2014 when Mel had a chance to talk to De La Hoya in Canastota, the weekend he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.
