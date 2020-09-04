Teachers’ union asks counties to make masks mandatory in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that its plea for statewide action appears to have fallen on deaf ears, a teachers’ union is asking counties to make it mandatory that masks be worn in schools at all times.
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) last week asked state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to make mask-wearing mandatory inside schools.
“In the absence of statewide action, county governments should mandate such a policy for school districts within their jurisdiction,” the union said in a release Friday.
The union shifted its focus to counties after Orange County took that step on Thursday.
The union says masks should be worn at all times indoors during the school day, except during breaks and in cases where students can’t wear masks because of a medical condition.
