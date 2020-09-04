Sunny & on the cool side

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not going to be too hot or too humid for a couple days.
It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 on Friday and Saturday.
In between, overnight lows will be around 50 and there’s a small chance of rain.
There’s also a very small chance of rain on Saturday.
If you’re heading to Lake Ontario Friday, you might want to be careful. There’s a small craft advisory and a beach hazard advisory until late tonight. Waves will be choppy and strong currents could make swimming hazardous.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Labor Day – Monday – will be mostly sunny and humid. Highs will be around 80.
It will be in the low 80s and mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.