Swearing-in ceremony held for new Ogdensburg police chief

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Wescott was sworn in Friday as Ogdensburg’s new police chief.
Family members stood near Wescott as he took the oath during a ceremony on the steps of city hall. There was also a pinning ceremony.
Wescott becomes chief after a 24 year career with the city police department.
He started out as a patrolman and worked his way up to lieutenant.
In addition to family, members of the police and fire departments as well as city council were on hand at city hall for the ceremony.
Te city manager’s appointment of Wescott to the chief position was supported by all 7 members of the city council.
Wescott replaces chief Andrew Kennedy, who retired.
