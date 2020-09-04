There’s still a need, so Relay For Life goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a message that cancer doesn’t care about the coronavirus.
While this year’s Relay For Life event in Watertown was cancelled, organizers were at work Thursday night putting together a virtual one to keep the fight going.
Folks with the American Cancer Society met at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Cancer Center to film the event.
It’s being hosted by 7 News sports director Mel Busler.
Organizers say it’s important to keep cancer and research to beat it in people’s minds.
“We have to keep the message out there because cancer didn’t quit because COVID hit us,” American Cancer Society community manager Don Boshart said. “Folks are still battling cancer, they still need our help. We need to raise the funds to help beat this disease.”
You can watch the virtual relay on Relay for Life Jefferson County’s Facebook and YouTube pages on September 18.
