Walter “Jay” Ferris, 92, of Heuvelton

Jay later served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954. During his career, he was a bus driver for Heuvelton Central School for 30 years while running his fuel delivery business, “Jay Ferris Oil” at the same time. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, traveling, woodworking and spending winters in Florida. Jay was also a member of the Spruce Mountain Hunting Club and the Seaway Riders Motorcycle Club.