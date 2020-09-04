Walter “Jay” Ferris, 92, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walter “Jay” Ferris, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Heuvelton, NY surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 23, 1928 in Ogdensburg, NY, a son of the late Hiram Henry & Carrie Ellen (Poor) Ferris. He grew up, attended school, and lived in Heuvelton all his life.
He married Doris M. Swerdfeger on August 31, 1948 in Morristown, NY.
Jay later served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954. During his career, he was a bus driver for Heuvelton Central School for 30 years while running his fuel delivery business, “Jay Ferris Oil” at the same time. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, traveling, woodworking and spending winters in Florida. Jay was also a member of the Spruce Mountain Hunting Club and the Seaway Riders Motorcycle Club.
Mr. Ferris is survived by Doris, his wife of 72 years; his sister-in-law, Lila Ferris; nieces and nephews Walt Ferris, Sylvia Tennant, Shirley Todd, Larry Todd, Kim Richards, John, Greg and Lenny Lacombe; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, and his network of close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Roger.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.