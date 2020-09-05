Adams Labor Day Parade swapped out with chicken BBQ this year

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though the Adams Labor Day Parade was canceled this year, the village still held a chicken barbecue, drive thru style.
Cars drove through the parking lot of the Adams Fire Department for this year’s event.
The department had stations set up so folks could pay and then drive up to grab a hot chicken meal.
Spokesperson Bob Simpson said he looked forward to some normalcy, even with the changes.
“It will be great to see the people that we would normally see at the field days and have a little bit of social interaction with that with the proper social distancing and masks and things that we need to do,” said Simpson.
Simpson says they hoped to raise $1,500 from the event.
