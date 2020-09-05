Clifford A. Covey, 85, of Carthage

Cliff volunteered his time and talents through the years in service work for community churches, for the Village of Carthage playground project, as a leader in fund-raising and construction of the medical center in the Village of Copenhagen, and in support of the Carthage Rod & Gun Club, where he was a long-time member and an accomplished shooter in the Northern Tier Trap League (NTTL), An avid outdoor sportsman and a fast and slow-pitch softball player, Cliff also enjoyed carving decoys and decorative birds, and repairing small engines at his home workshop.