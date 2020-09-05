Clifford A. Covey, 85, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifford A Covey, County Route 42, died Friday, September 4 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Born October 10, 1934, in Carthage, a son of the late Clifford O. and Florence (Besaw) Covey, he and his family moved from their North Wilna farm to make way for Camp Drum’s expansion during World War 2, and he attended schools in Carthage before volunteering to serve in the United States Army and Army Reserve in the 1950′s.
Clifford married Marilyn R. (Warner) Covey on April 16, 1960 at the Deer River Congregational Church. They built their home together on West Street Road, until her passing on April 28, 2010. They will be interred together in the Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River.
He was a skilled finish carpenter and self-employed contractor, before working for Fort Drum’s Directorate of Public Works, Operations and Maintenance Division Carpentry Branch with 24 years of distinguished government service.
Cliff volunteered his time and talents through the years in service work for community churches, for the Village of Carthage playground project, as a leader in fund-raising and construction of the medical center in the Village of Copenhagen, and in support of the Carthage Rod & Gun Club, where he was a long-time member and an accomplished shooter in the Northern Tier Trap League (NTTL), An avid outdoor sportsman and a fast and slow-pitch softball player, Cliff also enjoyed carving decoys and decorative birds, and repairing small engines at his home workshop.
Clifford Covey is survived by his sons and their families; Alan & Frances Covey of Jacksonville, NC and their sons, Marcus, Patric & Bradlee Covey; and Michael & Joy Covey of Mannsville, and their children, Alec and Lauren Covey, and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. Known by his family as “Junior,” he is also survived by his sister, Marion Weir of Arkansas, and was predeceased by brothers Carlton, Robert & Kenneth Covey, and sisters Bernice Card and Wilma Rivers.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the Carthage Area Hospital.
As he wished, there will be no calling hours or service. A private graveside service will be held in the Swinburne Cemetery in Deer River. Arrangements are being held by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
