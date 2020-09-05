Cuomo promotes COVID-19 caution heading into Labor Day weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For nearly a month, New York State has seen a COVID-19 infection rate below 1%.
The Governor’s Office released the newest information on New York’s numbers Sunday.
According to their report, New York has gone 29 days straight with a low infection rate. Saturday, it was .8%.
And while those numbers look to be good news, Cuomo says the state can not go backwards.
In a statement, the governor said “as we celebrate this Labor Day weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands, and stay New York tough.”
