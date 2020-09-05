NBA coach and Lisbon native makes a major donation to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a big boost for the Boys and Girls Club in Ogdensburg.
Saturday, Lisbon native and head coach of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Rick Carlisle, was in town to announce a major donation to the Boys and Girls Club. Money to build the Preston Carlisle Youth Athletic Center.
The gift, from his family, will pay most of the cost of the center, which is set to include a new gym.
Carlisle made the donation in honor of his father, Ogdensburg attorney Preston Carlilse, who was a driving force in getting the original club up and running.
“We’re just proud to be able to do it. It’s a great tribute to my dad who turns 90 tomorrow. And this will be an enduring symbol of everything he stood for as a guy that was all about helping people and he was a great friend of the Boys Club,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Rick Carlisle.
“The fact is it’s gunna be a great facility and a great gymnasium is just wonderful. And we need it in Ogdensburg and we need, it’s what we need all over. And I am so glad to be a part of it in this indirect way,” said Preston Carlisle, who the youth athletic center will be named after.
The hope is to have the new facility in use by winter.
